CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Impact of IND vs PAK WC Game: Airfares to Ahmedabad Shoot Up, Hotel Tariffs Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Night - Report
1-MIN READ

Impact of IND vs PAK WC Game: Airfares to Ahmedabad Shoot Up, Hotel Tariffs Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Night - Report

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 22:42 IST

Ahmedabad, India

India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 clash to be played in Ahmedabad on October 14 (AFP Photo)

India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 clash to be played in Ahmedabad on October 14 (AFP Photo)

As the India vs Pakistan World Cup game approaches, the prices of hotels in Ahmedabad and flights have skyrocketed

India is gearing up to host the ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5. But the fans are most excited about the India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. For the first time since 2016, the arch-rivals are going to lock horns on Indian soil. Even though there are 2 months left in the fixture, the impact of the game on Ahmedabad city is clearly visible.

According to India Today, the prices of hotels and flights have skyrocketed. The advance booking in the top-notch hotels in Ahmedabad is almost complete. It has been learned that the per-night tariff in a 3 and 5-star hotel has gone up to INR 20,000 to 2.5 lakh. Similarly, the presidential suites are being booked at a cost of INR 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh per night.

The Hotel Association of Ahmedabad believes that once the match tickets go on sale, all kinds of accommodations within 100 km of the city will be booked. The prices have already spiked and are expected to jump even more during the event.

“Not just hotels, but even air travel has become expensive during the World Cup match days. The flight tickets to Ahmedabad from Delhi and Mumbai have already reached INR 10 to 25 thousand per person. The usual fare ranges between Rs 2.5 to 5 thousand which has now gone up by 5 times because of the India vs Pakistan game,” the president of Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association was quoted as saying.

Apart from hotels, the local clubhouses are also getting ready to accommodate the guests who will arrive to witness the India vs Pakistan game.

“Separate arrangements are being made in the biggest club of the city. The club members have already booked the rooms for their guests. Even the amphitheatre of the club is getting ready so that 10,000 people can watch the game together and enjoy it like a festival,” the president of an Ahmedabad-based Club was quoted as saying.

As per the ICC’s latest statement, the tickets for India matches in Ahmedabad will be put on sale on September 3.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. icc
  2. ICC World Cup 2023
  3. India vs Pakistan
  4. Narendra Modi Stadium
first published:August 15, 2023, 22:41 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 22:42 IST