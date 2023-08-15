Impact of IND vs PAK WC Game: Airfares to Ahmedabad Shoot Up, Hotel Tariffs Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Night - Report

India is gearing up to host the ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5. But the fans are most excited about the India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. For the first time since 2016, the arch-rivals are going to lock horns on Indian soil. Even though there are 2 months left in the fixture, the impact of the game on Ahmedabad city is clearly visible.

According to India Today, the prices of hotels and flights have skyrocketed. The advance booking in the top-notch hotels in Ahmedabad is almost complete. It has been learned that the per-night tariff in a 3 and 5-star hotel has gone up to INR 20,000 to 2.5 lakh. Similarly, the presidential suites are being booked at a cost of INR 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh per night.

The Hotel Association of Ahmedabad believes that once the match tickets go on sale, all kinds of accommodations within 100 km of the city will be booked. The prices have already spiked and are expected to jump even more during the event.

“Not just hotels, but even air travel has become expensive during the World Cup match days. The flight tickets to Ahmedabad from Delhi and Mumbai have already reached INR 10 to 25 thousand per person. The usual fare ranges between Rs 2.5 to 5 thousand which has now gone up by 5 times because of the India vs Pakistan game,” the president of Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association was quoted as saying.

Apart from hotels, the local clubhouses are also getting ready to accommodate the guests who will arrive to witness the India vs Pakistan game.

“Separate arrangements are being made in the biggest club of the city. The club members have already booked the rooms for their guests. Even the amphitheatre of the club is getting ready so that 10,000 people can watch the game together and enjoy it like a festival,” the president of an Ahmedabad-based Club was quoted as saying.

As per the ICC’s latest statement, the tickets for India matches in Ahmedabad will be put on sale on September 3.