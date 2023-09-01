India vs Pakistan: Head to Head Record, Top Run-Getter, Most Wickets And More in Asia Cup ODIs

The 16th edition of Asia Cup 2023 is has gotten underway with Pakistan and Sri Lanka making winning starts.

Pakistan picked up a dominant victory in tournament opener. They beat Nepal by 238 runs and are scheduled to face India next.

For India, the contest will be their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign which will be played on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Shami Says He’s Ready to Bowl at Any Stage Ahead of India’s Asia Cup Opener

Should both the sides manage to advance to the Super Four stage, they will clash again on September 10. The two teams can also potentially set up a third contest if they end up reaching the final.

Here’s a look into the top numbers and interesting statistics from this historic rivalry (Men’s Asia Cup ODIs).

India and Pakistan have both participated in the Asia Cup 13 times (ODI editions).

The Men in Blue have won the tournament six times while Pakistan have only two titles to their name (ODI editions).

Sri Lanka have the highest number of wins in the competition with 34 victories. India and Pakistan are second and third with 31 and 26 wins, respectively.

Pakistan recorded the competition’s highest total in 2010 after smashing 385 runs against Bangladesh. India’s tally of 374 runs against Hong Kong in 2008 is a close second.

Also Read: Kohli, Babar, Bumrah and Shaheen in Australia Legend’s ODI Dream XI

India also recorded the most dominant victory in the Asia Cup history when they beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in only 21.4 overs in 1984. While Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh in 2008 marks the competition’s third-biggest win.

India and Pakistan have squared off against each other for a total of 13 times in the Men’s ODI Asia Cup. India have emerged victorious on seven of these occasions while Pakistan has only managed five wins. In the last five ODI Asia Cup games, India have won four times. Their only defeat in the last five games came in 2014, against a Shahid Afridi-led side.

As of September 1, 2023, Shoaib Malik holds the record for most runs in the India vs Pakistan matches of the ODI Asia Cup. He has amassed 428 runs in five matches including a couple of centuries and a half-century. Rohit Sharma is second on this list with 367 runs in seven games. Younis Khan’s total of 238 runs put him in the third position. Virat Kohli comes in fourth with 206 runs at an average of 68.66.

On the bowling front, Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal leads the charts with eight wickets in only four matches. India’s Anil Kumble is a close second with seven wickets in four games as well.