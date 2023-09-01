India vs Pakistan Live Streaming For Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch IND vs PAK Coverage in India?

India, the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup, will kickstart their latest campaign in the continental tournament by facing Pakistan on Saturday.

The Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The two neighbouring countries will be facing each other after their memorable T20 World Cup clash last year in which India emerged victorious.

Pakistan are coming off an impressive win over Nepal during which Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed hit centuries.

Pakistan have a balanced side that boasts of a deadly pace line-up and an all-rounder like Shadab Khan who provides them depth in the batting order.

India on the other hand, are in search of multiple answers ahead of this year’s World Cup. They will be playing their first match of the tournament against their arch rivals. However, they will be missing the services of KL Rahul and it will be interesting to see how they form their batting line-up in his absence.

The Men in Blue will have to play Ishan Kishan in the first XI and skipper Rohit Sharma will have to make a crucial decision on where to fit in the wicketkeeper.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 2, Saturday.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will start at 3:00 pm IST on September 2, Saturday.

How to live stream the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match?

Fans can live stream India and Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match on TV?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the Probable 11 of India vs Pakistan for their Asia Cup 2023 match?

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, , Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

PAK: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

What are the Squads of India and Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir