India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam to Celebrate 29th Birthday on Day of Blockbuster Faceoff

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup on June 27, one thing was quick to grab the eyeballs of Indian fans. Interestingly, Pakistan captain Babar Azam will ring his 29th birthday this year on a tense occasion as it falls on the same day, October 15, when India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the World Cup.

The most-hyped encounter will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium which will also host the final on November 19. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the winners of the qualifiers on October 6, while the Men in Blue will clash against Australia in their opening fixture on October 8.

In another coincidence, Pakistan was also engaged in a World Cup campaign when Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday last year in Australia during the ICC T20 World Cup. Infact, Babar had received a surprise from all the captains who brought a cake for the Pakistan skipper.

Only a week later, Pakistan squared off against India in a nail-biting encounter, in which the Men in Blue picked up a thrilling last-gasp victory. Virat Kohli appeared in his iconic form in the game, playing a match-winning 82-run knock.

The clash between India and Pakistan has been in the news since the ICC released a draft schedule for the 2023 World Cup earlier in January. After widespread reports revealed the match could be held in Ahmedabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opposed the decision, requesting the cricket governing body to change the venue.

PCB Chairperson Najam Sethi called out the ICC Chief Greg Barclay, saying Pakistan didn’t want to play their matches in Ahmedabad unless they are of the knockout stage or the final. But the requests seem to have been turned down.

As per the format of the ODI World Cup, all ten teams will face each other once during the league stage. Barring Australia and Pakistan, India will encounter a tough challenge against New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala and against England in Lucknow on October 29.

These two were the only sides that could beat the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup. The hosts will play their other league games in Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.