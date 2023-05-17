No India vs Pakistan Test Series at Neutral Venue: BCCI Rejects PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's Proposal

Days after Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Najam Sethi floated the idea of a bilateral Test series against India at a neutral venue, the BCCI has dismissed the potential of any such even happening in the future.

In an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, Sethi had said he’s open to a bilateral Test series involving India and Pakistan in Australia, England or even South Africa.

“Yes, I think bilateral Test matches can be played in Australia, England, South Africa," Sethi had said. “But I think the best bet would be England, and following that Australia. If you can get a house full in any of the Australian stadiums, fine, that would be great."

However, news agency ANI has quoted a BCCI source as denying such plans.

“No plans for such kind of series to happen in the future or upcoming days. We aren’t ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan," the source was quoted as saying.

India and Pakistan last played a Test in December 2007.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the venue for Asia Cup 2023 continues with Sethi adamant on Pakistan remaining host for the continental tournament despite BCCI reiterating it won’t send the Indian men’s team to the country if it’s held there.

“Well, on the Asia Cup, it’s quite clear that if India refuses to come to play here and they reject the compromise formula that I worked out then when the World Cup comes up we’ll ask our government," Sethi told News9live.com.

“The situation is that India has refused to come. We had to abandon the Asia Cup. What do you want us to do? I will have floated by then the same formula to the ICC. My sense is that the ICC is not as rigidly opposed to the hybrid model. They are waiting to see how it will work out in the Asia Cup. I can’t say more than this but I think that’s the factual position," he added.