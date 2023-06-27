India are Favourites Against Pakistan: Virender Sehwag Recalls Pressures of an IND-PAK World Cup Clash

Virender Sehwag on Tuesday revealed how much pressure Indian cricketers are under ahead of any match against Pakistan, especially in a Cricket World Cup contest.

The former India opener, speaking at the launch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match schedule launch, said that everyone the team comes across in the build-up to the quadrennial tournament, would urge Indian players to do well against Pakistan and beat them.

“Everybody, including security people at airports and hotel staff, tells players to win the World Cup and beat Pakistan," Shwag said at the 100-day countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shwag also recalled an instance when Pakistan fans came up to him for an autograph.

“When I was going down, there were fans in lift with me. They took my autograph and told me to don’t play well. They were Pak fans. Sachin’s speech in which he said that We haven’t lost to Pak till now and we won’t lose today too. Just go and enjoy. Even if we lose we should be proud we have made it to the semis," he recalled.

Sehwag said that he played in three editions of the Cricket World Cup - losing in the final in 2003, going out in the groups stage in 2007 and finally winning the World Cup in 2011.

“For three years we prepared ourselves for 2011 WC. We took every ODI as knockouts since 2008. Indian team should take every match as knockout from here. Gary Kirsten told every player to practice as when as they want. Just because Sachin (Tendulkar) played 300 balls in practice doesn’t mean Sehwag also has too," Sehwag said.

“‘Coach ko player banata hai’ (Players make the coach). Gary Kirsten hasn’t won anything apart from IPL (Indian Premier League) with GT (Gujarat Titans) but there also (Ashish) Nehra was taking all the load, not Gary," he added.

When asked about the marquee India vs Pakistan clash, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

“India are favourites against Pakistan. They handle pressure well," Sehwag said.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.