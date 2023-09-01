India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: How Likely is Rain Going to Impact the High-octane Clash in Pallekele

India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The match will be played at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on September 2.

Both teams are coming into the tournament with a series win each.

Pakistan have already secured a victory in their opening game.

Pakistan faced Nepal in Multan and produced a dominant performance against the tournament debutants. The hosts racked up 342 in 50 overs with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed hitting centuries,

Babar was particularly impressive, having scored 151 runs in 131 balls. The Pakistan skipper belted 14 fours and four sixes during the innings.

His superb show helped Pakistan pick up a 238-run victory.

It would be interesting to see if he can replicate his performance against India.

Pakistan currently sit in the first position in Group A ahead of India and Nepal.

Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Stadium pitch strongly favours the batters. In the opening stages of a match, bowlers will get minimal support, enabling the batting side to take control of the game early. The pitch will gradually slow down. It will create an advantage for spin bowlers. However, rain could alter the conditions.

Weather Report

Rain is likely going to be a problem in Pallekele. As of now, there’s around a 70 per cent chance of precipitation.

The temperature is likely going to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the day. Humidity has been anticipated to be around 82 per cent. The wind speed will be around around 10-15 km/h during the fifty-over fixture.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Full Squads

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

PAK: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir