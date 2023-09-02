India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Pallekele?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: The day is finally here when two heavyweights of the subcontinent will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan game is set to take place in Pallekele on Saturday which is going to be the first 50-over encounter between the neighbours since their meet-up in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Preparations are in full swing in both camps but the excited fans as well as the players might get disappointed as the rain threat looms large.

The weather forecast looks grim, forcing the fans to pray for an uninterrupted action at the Pallekele stadium. Accuweather.com has predicted cloudy weather throughout Saturday in Kandy with repeated showers. The game begins in the afternoon, at 3:00 PM local time, and as per the weather website, the probability of rain is around 60 per cent with 98 per cent of cloud cover.

The rain is expected to stop during the initial hours of the game but is expected to return after sunset. Accuweather predicts rain at around 7 PM in the evening which might get heavier later in the night – from 9 PM to 11 PM – with 100 per cent cloud cover and high humidity.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan announced an unchanged playing XI for the clash against India. The men in green thrashed Asia Cup debutants Nepal by 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

“We have been here since July. We have played Test matches, some league (LPL) matches and then the ODIs (against Afghanistan). We are hoping that this will help us to do well against India tomorrow,” said Azam in the pre-match press conference.

“The top order has been contributing well in recent times. The boys in the middle order are trying their best to chip in and hopefully, they will be able to do it against India. There is no extra pressure. Yes, the India versus Pakistan match is always one of high intensity. But we have experienced players and we just need to concentrate on our strengths and do well,” he added.