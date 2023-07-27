India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Barbados Weather Forecast And Kensington Oval Pitch Report

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Weather Report: After showing their dominance in the Test series, Team India is now gearing up to play three One-day Internationals against West Indies. The opening ODI of the three-match series will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27. India looked invincible in the previous two Tests. They won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a fair opportunity to record a 2-0 whitewash. But rain played a spoilsport at Queen’s Park Oval during the second Test, which ended in a draw.

India will look to make the most out of the ODI series against West Indies as they prepare for two marquee events – the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. On the other hand, West Indies have recently suffered elimination from the ODI World Cup qualifiers. Keeping aside the disappointment, the Caribbean unit will look to start afresh and put up a competitive performance against India.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Kensington Oval is recognised to be a balanced one, with both batters and bowlers getting equal assistance. Spinners might come in handy due to the slower nature of the surface, while pacers will need to struggle hard for each purchase. The average first-innings score at this venue is 229. In the last ten ODIs played here, the chasing unit emerged victorious on seven occasions. In the last match, New Zealand was seen comfortably chasing down a 302-run target. So the captain winning the toss is expected to field first.

Weather

The weather in Barbados is expected to be partly cloudy on July 27. Though there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the opening ODI between India and West Indies. The wind speed will be around 25 km/h during the 50-over clash. The temperature could hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 78-86 per cent.

India vs West Indies First ODI Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Oshane Thomas