India vs West Indies Probable XIs, 1st T20I: Debut for Tilak Varma? Here's how Hardik Pandya's Side Could Line Up

After claiming the Test and One Day International series, India will be taking on West Indies on Thursday, 3rd August in the first of the 5-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India’s squad selection gives an indication that they have moved past some players in the shortest format of the game. With names like skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli being omitted from the T20I setup after the last World Cup and Hardik Pandya named the captain of the team, India seems to be moving in a new direction.

The squad selections show the same with Indian Premier League performances getting valued and specialist players being called to play. India has called up Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Verma for their brilliant performances in the last edition of IPL. They have also included 4 spinners in the squad along with a very young pace unit.

On the other hand, this will be a format that West Indies will best opportunity in defending the home turf as this is their best format where they can compete with a top side like India. West Indies have called back Shai Hope and Oshane Thomas in their squad. They will also see the return of their destructive batsman Nicholas Pooran who seems to be in fine touch looking at his performances in the Major League Cricket. West Indies will have to play their best brand of cricket to fancy any chance against the No.1 T20I side in the World.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

Date: August 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

India vs West Indies Probable XIs for the 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies:

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan.

West Indies (Probable XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd

India vs West Indies T20I Squads:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.