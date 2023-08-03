India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Tarouba Weather Forecast And Brian Lara Cricket Academy Pitch Report

India and West Indies will face each other in their first T20I affair on Thursday. The Men in Blue are heading into the T20I series against the West Indies off the back of a historic 200-run win. The team marked their 13th consecutive ODI series victory against the Windies. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium will host the T20 clash on August 3.

Having already secured the Test and ODI series, India are now on the verge of whitewashing the hosts in the shortest format ahead of the Asia Cup in 2023. West Indies have only managed to record a single victory against the visitors, winning the second ODI game.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan led India’s offence in the third ODI, scoring 143 runs without a single loss. The fixture, however, saw key absentees including the likes of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. Despite the absentees, India were able to reach a total of 351 runs. During West Indies’ batting innings, Shardul Thakur delivered a masterclass performance, scalping four players. The four-wicket haul curbed the West Indies at a score of 150 as they lost the game by 200 runs. India are the favourites to win Thursday’s T20I opener. It would be interesting to see if the Caribbean side can mount a comeback against the visitors.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

Pitch Report:

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium pitch is likely to be affected by the rain. The pitch is typically known to be slow and tricky, favouring the spinners. In the death overs, only slow deliveries are known to work on the pitch. Rain can cause additional trouble by making the pitch weaker and reducing cohesion. This means fast bowlers might not have a similar impact in the game as the balls won’t bounce the right way. The boundaries of this stadium are comparatively shorter which can favour the batters in scoring runs.

Weather Report:

The morning in Tarouba will greet everyone with a mix of clouds on August 3. The day is likely to experience fluctuating weather conditions. There is a 40% chance of precipitation and rainfall of approximately 1.00 mm is expected. This means that the match can likely be spoilt by some scattered showers. High winds of around 22 km/h are also expected so the audience should be cautious about thunderstorm possibilities.

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hossein, Obed McCoy