India vs West Indies, First Test: Dominica Weather Forecast And Windsor Park Pitch Report

IND vs WI Weather Forecast, Pitch Report: Team India is set to begin their journey in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with a two-match Test series against West Indies away from home. After suffering their second-consecutive defeat in the WTC final earlier this year, India will hope to make a strong comeback in the longest format. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on West Indies for the first Test on July 12. The Windsor Park in Dominica will host the five-day fixture.

When India squared off against Australia in the 2023 WTC final, their batting department appeared to be out of form. Owing to a dismal performance from their batters in both innings, India lost the Ultimate Test by a huge margin of 209 runs.

West Indies, on the other hand, have not played red-ball cricket since touring South Africa in February this year. During the multi-format series, the Caribbean unit failed to win any of the two Tests. West Indies have recently faced another disappointment, losing the opportunity to participate in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Pitch Report:

Windsor Park which will host the opening Test between India and West Indies, is recognised to have a deserving wicket for red-ball clashes. The surface will assist the fast bowlers on the first day but will turn more batting-friendly from Day 3.

When the pitch gets old in the final two days, it will come in handy for spinners. Looking at the previous Tests at the venue, the chasing units have emerged victorious on most of the occasions. So toss will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Weather Report:

The first Test between India and West Indies may have some interruptions as there is a possibility of rain playing a spoilsport on Day 1 and Day 5 of the five-day fixture. During this time, the weather in Dominica will remain mostly cloudy.

The temperature can hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celcius, while the wind speed will be around 30 kmph. The humidity is expected to be 75-80 percent.

India vs West Indies Full Squads for the First Test:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies Full Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican