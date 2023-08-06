IND vs WI 2023 Guyana Weather Forecast, 2nd T20I: Is Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport at Providence Stadium?

India will be itching to get back on the winning track when they square off against West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.

The match will take place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

India suffered a batting collapse in the opening T20I.

Batting first, West Indies scored 149/6 in 20 overs. The Hardik Pandya-led young brigade fell short of the target as the hosts took 1-0 lead..

From West Indies, captain Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran played impressive knocks.

The middle-order duo stitched an innings-reviving 38-run stand after the first three batters returned early to the pavilion. Pooran scored 41 runs off 34 balls, while Powell missed his half-century by just two runs.

While defending, the West Indies bowlers produced an impressive show. Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets each, while Akeal Hosein chipped in with one scalp.

Pitch Report

Similar to the majority of the Caribbean venues, the wicket at the Providence Stadium is expected to be slow and tricky. So spinners will be expected to dominate the proceedings during the second T20I. Batters will need to be patient.

Pacers may enjoy bowling during the initial overs when the ball is new. The average first-innings total at this venue is 122. So, we can expect a low-scoring clash.

Weather Report

The weather in Georgetown is expected to remain overcast on August 6. There is also a 45 percent possibility of rain in the morning. So the second T20I between India and West Indies can see some interruptions due to inclement weather.

The temperature could hover between 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 72-89 percent. The wind speed will be around 15-25 km/h during the 20-over clash.

India vs West Indies Second T20I Full Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas