'Give Chances to Guys Who are Fearless': Former Opener on India Squad for West Indies Series

India will have to adapt to the change with the cricket world steadily progressing towards fearless approach. England have been at the forefront of this change thanks to their aggressive brand of cricket in ODIs which they have replicated in Test cricket as well.

In white-ball cricket especially, totals in excess of 300s are being posted and chased down successfully on a regular basis. In T20s, teams are consistently racking up mammoth totals in the 200-plus range and they are being chased, sometimes with alarming ease.

To face the challenge, former India opener Wasim Jaffer advises selection of players who have a fearless mindset.

“India will have to play fearless cricket," Jaffer told Sportskeeda. “Especially in white-ball cricket, you will have to give chances to guys who are fearless because the game is changing now and if India have to win trophies, they will have to adopt that approach."

With India scheduled for West Indies tour next, Jaffer suggested giving chances to the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh in the T20I squad.

Jaiswal was in blazing form, scoring 625 runs from 14 innings at a strike-rate of 163.61 for Rajasthan Royals.

“In white-ball cricket, if we talk about especially T20 cricket, I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal is again one of them. Rinku Singh has been brilliant," he said.

Jaffer also thinks Jitesh Sharma can replicate the role played by Rishabh Pant in the middle-order while Sanju Samson could be part of the ODI squad.

Jitesh scored 309 runs at a strike-rate of 156.06 for Punjab Kings during IPL 2023.

“Jitesh Sharma - Rishabh Pant is currently not there. So Jitesh Sharma could be that guy to replace him, somebody who can bat at No. 5 or No. 6. Sanju Samson could probably come in 50 overs. I feel India will have to try these names," he said.

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies starting July 12.