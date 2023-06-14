India vs West Indies 2023: JioCinema Acquires Digital Rights, Will Live Stream Matches For Free

JioCinema on Wednesday announced the acquisition of digital rights to India’s Tour of West Indies 2023 to live-stream the month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The all-format bilateral tour starts July 12 with the first Test in Dominica followed by the second in Trinidad. The Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The 3-match ODI series begins July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I competition tips off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.

After shattering all records, and establishing unprecedented levels of engagement, viewership, and concurrency during the IPL 2023, JioCinema will continue to offer fans their favourite sport in a never-seen-before presentation for free. Viewers will be able to watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. This will be the first time a bilateral series will be presented in seven languages.

“JioCinema offered a seamless streaming experience that resulted in astonishing benchmarks never heard of. We pushed the boundaries of technological capability to affirm that sports is best experienced digitally,” said Viacom18 – Sports Head of Strategy, Partnership & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “With the India Tour of West Indies 2023, we will forge ahead and offer our viewers a world-class presentation.”

The IPL 2023 became the most watched digital event globally as JioCinema as more than 12 Crore unique viewers tuned in to watch the most thrilling IPL Finals ever. The excitement and fervour of IPL 2023 reached a fever pitch during the Final as JioCinema set a new World Record as 3.21 Cr. viewers were concurrently watching the action between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.