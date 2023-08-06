IND vs WI 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I on TV And Online

The Indian cricket team will be aiming to bounce back in the ongoing five-match T20I series when they take the field against West Indies in the second match on Sunday.

The second T20I is scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

West Indies are hoping for a redemption after suffering defeats in both Test and ODI series to India. While their Test and ODI form has been poor, West Indies have a terrific track record in this format of the game, having won two world titles.

The Caribbean side kicked off the series on an impressive note, securing a four-run win against the Men in Blue in 1st match.

Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran were the two top-scorers as they helped West Indies in reaching a total of 149.

During the run chase, Team India could manage to reach 145. Debutant Tilak Varma pulled off a fine knock of 39 but his valiant show proved to be futile.

Ahead of Sunday’s 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies will occur on August 6, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India vs West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies second T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming?

India vs West Indies second T20I will be streamed live on JioCinema.

What are the Probable XIs of India and West Indies for the 2nd T20I?

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Romario Shephard, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy