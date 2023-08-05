India vs West Indies Probable XIs, 2nd T20I: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Make His Debut in Guyana?

A below-par batting performance saw India suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of West Indies in the first T20I on Thursday.

Chasing 150, India finished at 146/9 with just one batter crossing 30.

Debutant Tilak Verma was the star performer for India, scoring 39 runs off 22 balls. His efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue ultimately lost the match by four runs.

India will look to bounce back in the five-match series when they take on West Indies for the second T20I on Sunday. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the 20-over contest.

Considering the slow nature of the wicket in Tarouba, India fielded three spinners their eleven. The plan worked well as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets in his very first over while his bowling partner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket under his belt.

All-rounder Axar Patel was sent to bowl two overs but remained wicketless while leaking 22 runs. Mukesh Kumar, who made his maiden appearance in a T20I game, was also quite decent. The 29-year-old conceded 24 runs during his three-over spell.

India are not expected to make any change to their playing eleven in the second T20I. But their batters will need to show more composure. West Indies, on the other hand, will also keep their team intact. Their bowling unit, which appeared in red-hot form in the first T20I, will look to replicate the performance in the second game as well.

However, there’s a case for benching Ishan Kishan who hasn’t scored a fifty in his last 15 T20I innings. In that scenario, India could give debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal who was in excellent form during IPL 2023.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk)/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies Full Squads

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

WI: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas