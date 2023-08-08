India vs West Indies 2023: Georgetown Weather Forecast and Providence Stadium Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Following the dominating run in the Test and ODI series, India would have hoped to breeze their way through the T20Is as well. However, things haven’t gone as per the plans for the visitors.

West Indies made an impressive comeback in the shortest format of the game to take a 2-0 lead and are just a win away from pocketing the five-match series .

The final and third T20I of the series is set to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Opting to bat first in the 2nd match, India didn’t get off to a solid start start after losing early wickets. The Men In Blue were down at 76/4 by the 12th over.

While Tilak Varma stabilised the innings with his 51off 41 balls innings, the southpaw did not get much support from the other end.

With skipper Hardik Pandya’s 24 off 18 balls, India got to a below-par total of 152/7 in 20 overs. With the pitch playing slow, things weren’t easy for the West Indies as well.

Nicholas Pooran pulled another remarkable innings, scoring 67 off 40 balls to take the hosts in a stable position. With some odd bowling choices from Hardik Pandya, West Indies managed to get past India’s total in 18.5 overs.

3rd T20: Pitch Report

Like the previous game, the wicket at the Providence Stadium is expected to be on the slower side. Spinners are likely to play a crucial role and getting big runs on the board won’t be an easy task. Pacers can expect some help in the initial overs. The average total on the venue is 122, so anything around 160 plus should give an edge to the team batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Georgetown is predicted to remain clear on August 8. With the temperature forecast to be between 26 to 40 degrees Celsius, there is nearly no chance of rain. The humidity is predicted to be around 30 per cent while the wind gust is around 43 km/h during the T20I clash.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Full Squads

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

WI: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas