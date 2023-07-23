IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: West Indies Collapse, India in Cruise Control

Live now
Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 19:17 IST
New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Indian bowlers will look to bundle out the West Indies as soon as possible when they take the field against the hosts at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The visitors tightened their hold over West Indies as the hosts were placed at a delicate 229 for 5 at stumps. The hosts trail by 209 runs with Alick Athanaze (37) holding the fort with Jason Holder (11).
There was not much on offer for Indian bowlers as the pitch largely remained cold to their efforts. However, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj managed to find moments of magic to tilt the balance in
West Indies are now collapsing, Jason Holder becomes the latest man to depart and that’s another nail in the coffin for the Windies, Holder edges it and Ishan Kishan takes the catch, wonderful bowling from Siraj, WI 233/7.
An early wicket on Day 4, Mukesh Kumar removes Alick Athanaze at 37, LBW appeal and huge shout, Erasmus raises his finger, WI ask for DRS and the replays show there was daylight between bat and ball, despite a slight disturbance on ultra-edge, umpires call on replays, India up and rolling!
Alick Athanaze batting at 37 off 111 balls, Jason Holder will resume at 11 off 39 balls. West Indies are 229/5, they still trail India by 209 runs. Live action of Day 4 very soon.
Play to start early on Day 4, half and hour early the match will start at 07:00 PM, given the overs lost due to rain yesterday, both India and West Indies will kick start action early today.
Hello from Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad 👋
🚨 Play to begin today at 9.30 AM Local Time (07.00 PM IST).#TeamIndia | #WIvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) used his enormous powers of concentration to frustrate the Indian attack on an insipid track before world’s No. 1 Test bowler held the centre stage with a magical moment that brought the smiles back in the Indian camp.
Toiling for close to 73 overs on a track which at best can be called ”dead”, Ashwin (33-10-61-1) bowled a delivery that had flight and required inward drift which was good enough to entice Brathwaite to plonk his front-foot for his umpteenth defensive prod.
But to his horror, the ball turned sharply, an off-spinner’s dream delivery that went between bat and pad to hit the stumps. A compact defensive player, Brathwaite’s only fault was pushing his bat slightly ahead of his pad instead of keeping it close. It allowed the ball to exploit the gap to the fullest.
The Queens Park Oval track has literally nothing in it for bowlers and with West Indies batters intent to block more deliveries, creating chances became all the more difficult.
The figures of Ravindra Jadeja at that stage (25-10-37-2) was an indication enough that defending wasn’t difficult as he hardly bowled any wicket-taking deliveries during the post-lunch session.
Indians will be hoping to bring curtains to Windies innings at the earliest on Day 4 to further drive home the advantage.