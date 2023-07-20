'It's Between You & Me': Rohit's Heart-winning Gesture After Getting Greeting Card from Young Fan - WATCH

Team India will get back in action with the second Test match against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. The visitors have been sweating it out in the nets, aiming to clinch the series 2-0 before shifting focus to the white-ball games. Rohit Sharma & Co have thrashed the hosts by an innings and 141 runs in the series opener in Dominica and now, they look to replicate the performance in the second Test as well, which will also mark the 100th meet-up between the two sides in the longest format of the game.

A day prior to the final game of the 2-match series, the members of the Indian cricket team delighted the Indian cricket fans in Trinidad who arrived at the Queen’s Park Oval to have a glimpse of their favourite stars. They all gathered at the stadium gates and had their chance to get autographs and selfies with the stars of Indian cricket team.

In a video shared by the BCCI on the eve of the 2nd Test against the West Indies, former India skipper Kohli posed for a couple of pictures and signed autographs. Meanwhile, Rohit met a fan who had earlier clicked a photo with the Indian skipper. Recalling the moment, Rohit said, “That’s from 2019. Too much beard.”

A little fan also gifted greeting cards to Kohli and Rohit. The latter opened the card, appreciated his efforts and said, “Ah Nice… I’m looking inside, not showing it to anyone. It’s between you and me.”

“Smiles, selfies, autographs in plenty for lucky #TeamIndia fans in Trinidad,” the BCCI captioned its post on Twitter.

Earlier, the members of Team India met batting great Brian Lara ahead of the second Test match against West Indies in Trinidad. The BCCI posted a video on social media where head coach Rahul Dravid and star players including Kohli, Rohit, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja graciously met Lara and shook hands with him.

“When in Trinidad, you do not miss catching up with the legendary Brian Lara,” the BCCI captioned the video.

India are expected to field the same XI as Rohit Sharma has high expectations from young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

“We need to give (him) opportunities. He’s a left-handed batter and likes to play a lot of aggressive cricket,” Rohit told reporters on the eve of the second Test match.