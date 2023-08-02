'That’s What My Seniors Told me, I Should’ve...': Ishan Kishan Expresses Disappointment Despite Bagging Player of The Series

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan expressed his disappointment for not finishing the innings in the series decider against West Indies despite bagging Player of the Series Award. Kishan was the standout performer with the bat in the three-match series and scored 184 runs in three matches at a sublime average of 61.33. He scored half-centuries in all three matches to show his consistency at the top of the batting order.

Ishan opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the series as Rohit Sharma demoted himself in the series opener and was rested for the next two matches.

The southpaw said that the seniors told him to score big as he himself was disappointed to not finish the innings after a solid start in the decider. He scored 77 runs off 64 balls which was laced with 8 fours and three sixes.

“Not so happy with the finishing that I gave. I was supposed to score big after being set. That’s what my seniors told me, I should’ve stayed in and scored big. That’s what I’ll try next time, I’ll get set in the middle and score big," Ishan said in the post-match presentation.

He talked about taking time and getting set in the middle and forgetting about the previous match.

“It’s important at this level to get set. It’s important to forget the last game and start from 0. I was thinking of taking it one ball at a time," he added.

The wicketkeeper batter also hailed his good friend and opening partner for the series Shubman Gill for his flawless shot-making.

“He’s a tremendous player, I’ve seen how he middles the ball. Seeing him hitting it out of the middle gives me a lot of confidence as well," Ishan asserted.

Ishan further said that the team looked to play an aggressive brand of cricket with the ball by putting pressure on the hosts by taking early wickets.

“Always important to win at this level, the learnings from these games are important. We were looking to get early wickets, and didn’t let any ball go. Everyone is looking very positive," he added.

West Indies will co-host the next T20 World Cup but Ishan is only focussing on the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup,

“I’ve played a few tournaments here and I know how the wickets play here, not really thinking about the next T20 world cup. Focussing on the upcoming tournaments, you know how one tournament can change your life. We’re just focussing on that now," he added.