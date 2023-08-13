CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Lauderhill Weather Forecast And Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report
1-MIN READ

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Lauderhill Weather Forecast And Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 09:30 IST

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report (AP Image)

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report (AP Image)

Check here for Lauderhill weather forecast, rain prediction and more for the 5th T20I match between India and West Indies

India and West Indies will go head-to-head in the final T20I of the bilateral series. Both teams would be looking to finish off their respective campaigns with a win. The final T20I game will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on August 13.

In the third T20I game, India were able to mount back to winning ways as they picked up a seven-wicket victory against the West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav performed superbly well belting 83 runs in 44 games. He hit an incredible 10 boundaries and four sixes in the match. Tilak Varma played a supporting role as he scored 49 runs in 37 balls, securing the victory for his side. West Indies have a slight advantage heading into the final T20I game given their history in the format. However, the Men in Blue are no slouch when it comes to comebacks.

Pitch Report:

Previous matches hosted by the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill have seen batters enjoy an advantage in the opening stages of the game. The pitch tends to lose its pace as the match progresses posing difficult times for batters performing in the second innings. During India’s last game here in 2022, the Men in Blue were able to post an impressive total of 188 runs while the West Indies only managed 100 runs. This evolving nature of Lauder Hill’s pitch has resulted in dissimilarities in the average scores of the first and second innings.

Weather Report:

The weather in Lauderhill is expected to remain mostly cloudy on August 13. There is a 62 per cent chance of precipitation. Rainfall can be a problem during the game. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 73 per cent. The wind speed will be around 10-15 km/h during the 20-over face-off.

Lauderhill Weather Forecast August 13 (Weather.com/Screengrab)

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Full Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs West Indies 2023
first published:August 13, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 09:30 IST