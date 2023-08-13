India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Lauderhill Weather Forecast And Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report

India and West Indies will go head-to-head in the final T20I of the bilateral series. Both teams would be looking to finish off their respective campaigns with a win. The final T20I game will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on August 13.

In the third T20I game, India were able to mount back to winning ways as they picked up a seven-wicket victory against the West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav performed superbly well belting 83 runs in 44 games. He hit an incredible 10 boundaries and four sixes in the match. Tilak Varma played a supporting role as he scored 49 runs in 37 balls, securing the victory for his side. West Indies have a slight advantage heading into the final T20I game given their history in the format. However, the Men in Blue are no slouch when it comes to comebacks.

Pitch Report:

Previous matches hosted by the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill have seen batters enjoy an advantage in the opening stages of the game. The pitch tends to lose its pace as the match progresses posing difficult times for batters performing in the second innings. During India’s last game here in 2022, the Men in Blue were able to post an impressive total of 188 runs while the West Indies only managed 100 runs. This evolving nature of Lauder Hill’s pitch has resulted in dissimilarities in the average scores of the first and second innings.

Weather Report:

The weather in Lauderhill is expected to remain mostly cloudy on August 13. There is a 62 per cent chance of precipitation. Rainfall can be a problem during the game. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 73 per cent. The wind speed will be around 10-15 km/h during the 20-over face-off.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies Full Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas