IND vs WI: R Ashwin Becomes First Indian Bowler to Dismiss Father-son Duo, Removes T Chanderpaul

Ravichandran Ashwin managed an incredible feat when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the first day of the first Test of the two-match series at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

After losing the toss and being asked to field, India’s pacers looked dangerous with the new ball, troubling the Windies batters with some good line and length bowling.

Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat toiled hard and even broke their backs with some short-pitch deliveries but could not get the first wicket. Rohit turned to Ashwin.

The willy off-spinner was on the mark straight away. After missing the World Test Championship final against Australia, which India went on to lose amid murmurs of making the wrong call to not play Ashwin, the 36-year-old spun his magic.

The loop and grip, still intact.

Opposite him was a left-handed Chanderpaul, the younger one, who looked queasy at the crease. Unsure of whether to play on the front foot or the back. Ashwin asked him to do both, at times with guesses like an amateur.

Ashwin needed but 12 tries and on the second-last ball of his third over, castled Chanderpaul.

Rewind 12 years. The venue, Delhi.

Ashwin was making his debut. A veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the father of Tagenarine, was at the top of his game. It did not matter though as Ashwin showcased his talent in his first Test by bagging the player of the match award, including the prized wicket of Chanderpaul senior, trapping him in front of the wickets.

In fact, on Wednesday, Ashwin overtook legendary spin bowler Anil Kumble as the Indian with the most bowled dismissals in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin got his 95th scalp, overtaking Anil Kumble (94) and is followed by Kapil Dev (88) and Mohammed Shami (66).

Ashwin struck again, sending back Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite.

The off-spinner bowled it full as Brathwaite looked to slop but ended up hitting it with a leading edge that went straight into the hands of his opposite number, Team India captain Rohit Sharma.