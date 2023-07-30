'Shows India Are Not Sure About Batting Order': Hanuma Vihari Says Team is Trying to Address Middle Order Woes

The Indian team management might be defending their decisions in the first two ODIs vs West Indies with regards to batting order and players being rested but it hasn’t met with universal approval. There has been criticism from former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim who argues that even the senior players need game time in the run up to the ODI World Cup.

India heavily tinkered with their batting order in the series opener which saw captain Rohit Shama walking in to bat at no. 7 while Virat Kohli didn’t get to bat as the team was chasing a small target. Interestingly, both the senior batters were benched for the second ODI with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replacing them in the eleven.

India Test batter Hanuma Vihari says the changes give an impression that the team isn’t sure of the batting order yet with middle order remaining a big concern.

“It (the changes) shows that India are not sure about the batting order yet. Surya has not performed really well in the ODI format, unlike his performances in the T20Is. So they are looking to get an answer for the middle-order slot if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer don’t recover. That’s the reason. The changes are evident," Vihari said on JioCinema.

“I am not a big fan (changes). You need certain players playing while running into the World Cup. India are not sure about the batting line-up, it’s very clear," he added.

Vihari said the fact that a legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t been played yet in the three-match series with Axar getting the nod shows the team is trying to strengthen their batting depth.

“And Axar Patel has been picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. That shows they have lengthened the batting line-up. In the World Cup when the pitches start to turn, they might prefer Axar ahead of Chahal (for 3rd spinner)," Vihari said.

India were skittled for 181 in 40.5 overs before West Indies chased down the target for a six-wicket win.