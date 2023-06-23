India vs West Indies cheteshwar Pujara dropped Test series Netizens react call it farewell

The BCCI on Friday announced a 16-man Test squad for the upcoming 2-match series against West Indies, starting July 12. The board has made some surprising selections, handing maiden call-ups to the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad and while Navdeep Saini has been recalled. But what has caught everyone’s attention is the omission of Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

All three of them recently featured in the playing XI for the WTC Final against Australia which India lost by 209 runs. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Pujara and Umesh have faced the axe while Shami has been rested. However, the board is yet to say on these lines.

Meanwhile, the netizens were divided on Pujara’s omission from the West Indies Tests. While some questioned the absence of the veteran Indian batter, others are seeing this exclusion as the end of his Test career. Here’s how they reacted.

India will also play three ODIs against the West Indies after the Test series for which a 17-member team under Rohit was announced the BCCI selectors.

For the three-match ODI series which follows the Test series, Ruturaj and Mukesh will also be a part of the squad, with Sanju Samson joining in as second wicketkeeper-batter option. India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

The first two ODIs will happen at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will happen on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, who will be hosting a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.