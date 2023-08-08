IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I, Fantasy Picks: Captain, Vice-captain For India vs West Indies 2023, August 8

The young batting unit of Team India is yet to fire in unison in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies.

After the opening game ended in disappointment, India were eager to bounce back in the second game. But they once again failed to produce their A-game, losing the second T20I by two wickets.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will be desperate to get back on the winning track in the next game to keep their hope alive in the away series. The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on August 8.

Batting first, India posted 152 in 20 overs. Youngster Tilak Varma continued his good form and scored a 41-ball 51. The other batters though failed to make significant contributions.

In response, the West Indies top order returned early to the pavilion, sparking the hope of a victory for India. That’s when Nicholas Pooran came to the rescue. The wicketkeeper-batter played a blistering 67-run knock, helping the hosts seal the deal in 18.5 overs.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies Probable XIs

IND: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI Full Squads

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC)

West Indies: Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder