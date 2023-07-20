India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming 2nd Test: How to Watch IND vs WI Coverage on TV And Online

India and West Indies will be locking horns again in the second Test match from Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to maintain winning momentum after their dominant win in the opening Test match. The game will be hosted by the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on July 20.

West Indies need to bounce back after losing their previous Test against India by an innings and 141 runs.

In the first innings of the opening Test, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five West Indies players, curbing the Caribbean team to 150 runs. During India’s batting, debutant Yashashvi Jaiswal produced a stellar performance scoring 171 runs in 387 balls. Rohit Sharma also led from the front, scoring 103 runs in 221 balls. It was then Virat Kohli who decided to have a go at West Indies bowlers as he scored an impressive 76 runs against them. India were able to take their innings total to 421 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin continued his brilliant run into West Indies’ second innings. He scalped took seven more wickets, stopping the Windies at a total of 130 runs, resulting in a loss by an innings and 141 runs.

India are the clear favourites to pick up the win tomorrow. However, a team like West Indies can never be counted off from competition.

Ahead of Thursday’s 2nd Test match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will take place on July 20, Thursday.

Where will the 2nd Test match India vs West Indies be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

What time will the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies will start at 7:30 PM IST on July 20, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and the JioCinema app in India.

What are the full squads of India and West Indies For the 2nd Test?

India Full Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Srikar Bharat (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Full Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Shannon Gabriel