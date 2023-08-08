India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20I: How to Watch IND vs WI Coverage on TV And Online

India will take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. The Men in Blue are currently on the backfoot having lost both their previous T20I games against the Caribbean side. They will be battling for survival in their upcoming fixture. India have already recorded wins in the Test and ODI series on this tour but they need to bounce back to make a case in T20Is.

The third match of the series will be hosted by the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guayana on August 8. The Caribbean side has secured back-to-back wins over India in the ongoing bilateral series. They will look to seal the series on Tuesday with another win.

West Indies beat India by four runs in their opening T20I game. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell showed brilliant batting performances, scoring over 40 runs each.

Among the bowlers, Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd combined for six wickets to secure the win for the West Indies. The Caribbean side recorded a second straight victory against the hosts at the Providence Stadium winning their next game by two wickets.

Considering West Indies’ dominant history in the format and India’s consistency across the series it was difficult to pick a clear favourite for any of the previous two T20I fixtures. However, the Caribbean side has now clearly established itself as a force to be reckoned with.

Ahead of Saturday’s 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will occur on August 8, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India vs West Indies be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 PM IST on August 8, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of India and West Indies For the 3rd T20I?

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy