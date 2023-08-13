India vs West Indies Live Streaming 5th T20I: How You Can Watch IND vs WI 2023 Series Free Coverage on TV And Online

India’s West Indies tour concludes with the fifth and final T20I of a five-match series on Sunday evening when the two teams will lock horns one last time.

Top-ranked India will like to end on a successful note.

India’s batting was less than impressive in the first two matches. However, with series on the line, they did a much better job in the third to keep the series alive.

West Indies will be happy with their show in the shortest format given how they were outclassed in the Tests and ODIs by India.

Brandon King got some runs under his belt in the third match but his strike rate was concerning.

Here are the match details:

When will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I be played?

The 5th T20I between India and West Indies will be played on August 13, Sunday.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, be played?

The 5th T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I start?

The 5th T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 PM IST on August 13, Sunday.

How to live stream the India vs West Indies, 5th T20I?

Fans can live stream India vs West Indies, 5th T20I India vs West Indies on Jio Cinema app or website.

How to watch India vs West Indies, 5th T20I on TV?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I, India tour of West Indies will be televised live on DD Sports in India.

What are the Probable 11 of India vs West Indies for their 5th T20I?

IND: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy