India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For Third ODI: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

After two games, the three-match One-day International series between India and West Indies stays in the balance. India pulled off a dominant start to the away series, winning the opening ODI by 5 wickets. But West Indies bounced back in the following game. With India resting some of their first-team players in the second ODI, the hosts took full advantage of it and clinched a 6-wicket victory to level the series. The third ODI, which will decide the fate of the series, is set to take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The on-field action will kick off at 7 PM IST on August 1

The Indian team management did some experiments with the squad in the second ODI. Captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli were rested, while Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to lead a young unit. The decision backfired as the Indian batting department faced a rare collapse. Batting first, the Men in Blue could only post a below-par total of 181 runs, which West Indies chased down in 36.4 overs. After the last game, the hosts must be brimming with confidence. They will look to continue the momentum and put up great competition in the series decider as well.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Third ODI match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date Third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played?

The Third ODI match between India and West Indies will take place on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Third ODI match India vs West Indies be played?

The Third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

What time will the Third ODI match between India and West Indies begin?

The Third ODI match between India and West Indies will begin at 7 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies Third ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies Third ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the JioCinema and FanCode apps in India.

What are the full squads of India and West Indies For the Third ODI?

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales