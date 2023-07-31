India vs West Indies Probable XIs, 3rd ODI: Check India vs West Indies Predicted Teams

India and West Indies will take on each other in the third and deciding ODI game. India’s tour of the West Indies saw them play a two-match Test series. They are currently playing a three-match Test series which will be followed by a five-match T20I series. The visitors have already managed to blow away the Caribbean side in the Test series. The current ODI scoreline sits at 1-1 as both teams seek to win the final game and clinch the three-match series.

The deciding clash shall be hosted by the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, on August 1. West Indies just might be able to shock the visitors if they do pick up a victory on Tuesday.

India won the first ODI series, picking up a five-wicket victory over the hosts. The victory was a rather hard-fought game for the Men in Blue since they decided to tinker with their line-up. India repeated the same antics in the second ODI which ended up costing them the match by six wickets. Ishan Kishan scored a second successive half-century but it just wasn’t enough to take the Windies down.

Despite the recent mishaps, India remains to be the favourites, heading into Tuesday’s clash. They would be looking to clean sweep the series against the hosts.

Check out India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Athanaze, Shai Hope (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romari Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik

India vs West Indies Full Squad

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik