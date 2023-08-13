IND vs WI 2023 Probable XIs, 5th T20I: Should India Make Changes for the Final Contest?

India will go one-on-one against West Indies in the final T20I game of their bilateral tour. India have dominated the tour, recording series wins in both Test and ODI formats.

The final game of the series will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

West Indies started the series with two successive wins India.

India lost the opening encounter by four runs. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were the stars of the contest. India went on to lose the fixture, despite a solid 39-run effort from Tilak Varma. He produced another good innings in the next match, belting 51 runs in 41 balls but India suffered a defeat, again.

India finally picked up a win in their third game to keep the series alive.

Suryakumar Yadav played a scintillating innings of 83 runs, hitting 10 fours and four sixes during his stay as India won by 7 seven wickets.

Check out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

India vs West Indies Full Squad

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal