India vs West Indies Probable XIs: Check IND vs WI Predicted Teams for 3rd T20I in Guyana

After losing the Test and ODI series, West India have managed to bounce back in the five-match T20I series by winning the first two matches. Rovman Powell and Co. have played collective cricket in the first two T20Is to outclass India and now they will look to seal the series on Tuesday with another win.

India will eye to make a comeback in the next game to keep their hope alive. Both teams will face off in the third T20I on August 8. The Providence Stadium in Georgetown will host the match at 8 PM IST.

Keeping the upcoming ODI World Cup in mind, India decided to rest the senior players in the T20I series against West Indies. But the young unit, led by Hardik Pandya, has failed to bring a positive result so far in the series. Tilak Varma, who made his international debut in the first T20I, has been the only standout batter for the visitors.

After playing an impressive 39-run knock in the first game, the 20-year-old registered a half-century in the following fixture. However, it came in a losing cause as India endured a 2-wicket defeat in the second T20I. The other Indian batters will need to be more composed in the next match if they wish to alter the current equation of the series.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas