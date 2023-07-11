Watch: Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter, Bursts Into Laughter as Ajinkya Rahane Says 'He's Still Young'

India Test captain Rohit Sharma turned reporter as he fired a couple of questions at his deputy Ajinkya Rahane while the latter was addressing media on Monday ahead of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica.

Rohit burst out laughing as Rahane quipped he’s still young and has a lot of cricket to offer after a question about him making a successful comeback to the Test team despite his age.

Rahane turned 35 last month and was dropped from the India squad following the South Africa tour of 2021-22. He made runs in domestic cricket and then dazzled in IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings before being recalled for the World Test Championship final.

You have been to West Indies before, played a lot of cricket on these wickets. What will be your message to the young players?

“My message to youngsters and everyone is that patience is very important."

“The atmosphere here is quite chilled. How important is it for cricketers to focus on not to think what they have to do after 5 pm,"

“You have to adapt to the country you are in. You have to keep your focus on the ground. There’s no need to focus elsewhere…"

And it was at this moment that it started raining heavily as the players took off to take shelter inside the dressing room.

Rahane says Rohit gives everyone the freedom to play their natural game and he’s enjoying playing under his captaincy.

“Playing under Rohit is quite enjoyable. WTC final was my first game with Rohit as captain. He gives freedom to everyone, backs each player and that’s a sign of a good captain. I am feeling very good; we share a good equation," Rahane told reporters

India will start their West Indies tour with a two-match Test series set to get underway from Wednesday in Dominica.

They two teams will also play three ODIs and five T20Is after the Tests.