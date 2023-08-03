IND vs WI: 'Sanju Samson Batted in a Different Fashion, You Cannot Ignore Him at All' - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra hailed Sanju Samson for his brilliant half-century against West Indies in the third ODI against West Indies. Samson displayed his batting prowess in the series decider after missing out on a big score in the 2nd ODI. The wicketkeeper batter scored 51 runs off 41 balls and provided stability in the Indian middle-order. It was a crucial game for Samson as India are still finding the right combination for the ODI World Cup with major injury crises in the camp.

Chopra was impressed with Samson’s impressive show and said he batted in a different fashion and made a strong case for himself in the middle order.

“There was a question about Sanju Samson. He was brilliant in the last game. He batted extremely well and in a different fashion. The position at which he batted, he stays afloat, because it’s the place where he can get a chance," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener said that Samson will get more opportunities to shine in the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies.

“He will play the T20s as well, he is a part of that series. One match was bad and he scored runs in the other match. I will look at runs because anyone can have a bad match. The ability and the method to score runs, he scored a fifty, of course, you cannot ignore him at all," he added.

Hardik Pandya also regained his form with the bat and scored 70 runs off 52 balls in the final ODI versus West Indies. He took his time and went all guns blazing in the slog overs to help India post a formidable total.

Chopra also hailed Pandya for his crucial knock and said it was heartening to see the flamboyant all-rounder perform.

“Hardik Pandya - the form is back. The way he batted in the last match was heartening to see because he took his time at the start and then the acceleration after that - five sixes and four fours. No one hits straight sixes better than him. So that’s always a great story," he added.

While Chopra also came in support of Suryakumar Yadav and said that he will get some runs in the T20I series.

“Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been able to score too many runs but it does not matter because he is going to play the T20Is now in any case and he has also been given that number now, that he can bat in the last 10 overs. Surya will score runs there because that game suits him a lot," he added.