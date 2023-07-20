India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Misses 2nd Test Due to Groin Injury

Fast-bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur missed out on a place in the playing XI for the second Test match between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Thakur sustained an injury as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an update on his absence from the XI and stated that he had a sore left groin.

“NOTE - Shardul Thakur was not available for selection for the 2nd Test due to a sore left groin," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

The visitors picked Mukesh Kumar in place of Shardul as the Bengal paceman made his India debut after an impressive show in the domestic circuit.

Skipper Rohit also gave an update on Shardul’s injury at the toss and said he was not fit to play the match.

“Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He’s not fit. Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in the domestic cricket," Rohit said at the toss.

We were looking to bat first. Nice and sunny as well. Pitch will get slower as the match goes on, so okay with batting first," said Rohit.

“Lots of memories from the rivalry, especially our batters trying to put their hands up against great fast bowlers. Even now you have to work hard to get a result, especially the batters. Scoring isn’t easy. We got a lot of positives and hope to get the right result," he added.

Pitch report done by the broadcasters said the 22 yards is firm with no grass on it and is expected to aid spinners hugely as the game progresses.

India have a 1-0 lead in the two-game series after winning the Dominica Test by an innings and 141 runs.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Shannon Gabriel