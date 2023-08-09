'When Suryakumar Yadav Bats You Have to See...': RP Singh Hails SKY After His Sublime Knock

Former pacer Rudra Pratap Singh hailed flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav after his brilliant batting performance in the third T20I against West Indies. The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter produced another magical performance with the bat to keep the five-match series alive with India trailing 2-1 behind after the third T20I.

Suryakumar smashed 83 runs off 44 balls to make things easy for India in the 160-run chase against West Indies at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

After an underwhelming ODI series, followed by a below-par performance in the first two T20Is, Surya smashed the Windies bowlers all around the park as he hit 10 fours and 4 sixes.

RP Singh hailed Surya’s wide range of shots and said when he connects a lap shot it’s a signal that he is in a full rhythm.

“The shots were like that. When he plays the lap shot, you feel that Surya is in full rhythm. He started as soon as he went in. We saw a slight helicopter shot. He read the game well," RP said on Jio Cinema.

The former paceman suggested that Surya is one step ahead in the game with his fearless approach in the shortest format.

“Surya’s speciality is that he thinks one step ahead. He plays the sweep shot well. When we were in coaching, we were told that you shouldn’t sweep the ball on the stumps but when Bhau is in form, he sweeps all the balls, whether it is within the stumps, or outside off or leg," he added.

The 32-year-old was under the scanners before the match but he silenced his critics after guiding India to a crucial win from a tricky stage as they lost their openers early in the chase.

“When the sun shines, the clouds are not seen, you don’t see the darkness and that’s what happened with the Indian team. The speciality of his batting is that his strike rate remains good throughout his innings," he added.

The former paceman said that Suryakumar made the chase easy for India with his astonishing strike rate as India won the match with 13 balls to spare.

“The strike rate matters the most in the T20 format. You reached a very comfortable position because of his knock. The asking rate became less than a run-a-ball. When Suryakumar Yadav bats, you have to see where to bowl, because he jumps outside the off-stump at times and plays the lap shot from there."