Virat Kohli in Jovial Mood Ahead of 1st ODI, Teases Hardik Pandya After Smashing Him in the Nets - WATCH

After pocketing the Test series 1-0, Team India shifts its focus to the white-ball series in the Caribbean. Rohit Sharma and his boys have assembled in Barbados for the first ODI against the West Indies, scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Kensington Oval. With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament with the three-match series against the West Indies who failed to qualify for the first time in the history of the game.

Ahead of the series opener in Barbados Virat Kohli was spotted sweating it out in the nets. But apart from the batting practice, he was seen having some fun with his teammate and vice-captain for the series, Hardik Pandya. As seen in a viral video, the latter comes rushing in form around the wicket and bowls it fuller and much away from the off stump. Kohli connected it well and drove towards point.

For a few seconds, both cricketers stared at each other. Pandya seemed to be unpleased but Kohli was in a different mood. As soon as the all-rounder turned around and Kohli tried teasing him with an animated gesture. Fans are loving the video and sharing from their social media handles.

The fans will root for Kohli when he walks out to bat in the first ODI on Thursday. He scored his 29th Test ton last week, his first overseas hundred since 2018. The former Indian captain rediscovered his mojo last year in Asia Cup and has been among runs since then.

In the pre-match presser on Wednesday, Rohit was asked about Virat’s form on overseas shores. The Indian captain made his frustrations clear, saying that he has answered the same question ‘multiple times’.

“I have answered this question multiple times. The outside noise, who has scored how much or has taken how many wickets or hasn’t taken… People sitting outside, when they talk, they don’t know what is happening inside,” Rohit replied when quizzed about Virat’s overseas form in his pre-match presser.

“Inside talks remain inside and we want it to stay inside only. We don’t look into all those things. For us, it is important how we win a win or a series. Our focus is on that instead of who is talking about what. This is something that I have said a number of times and in future as well I will say this only," he added.