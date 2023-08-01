India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Not Playing 3rd ODI? Here's the Truth

Virat Kohli did not have much to do in India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies. In the first ODI, which India won by five wickets, Kohli didn’t bat despite being in the playing eleven. In the second match at Kensington Oval, which India lost by six wickets, Kohli was rested along with regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

The batting order was changed again as middle-order aspirants like Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, were tried out in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

ALSO WATCH | Virat Kohli Turns Water Boy After Getting Rested for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

After the loss in the second one-day international, Team India coach Rahul Dravid revealed the reason for Kohli and Rohit’s omission.

“I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be very honest with you, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and the injuries we have, we have to look at the big picture. We have to look at things like that. We can’t get worried about every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think that will be a mistake,” he had said at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | ‘…That will be a Mistake’: Dravid’s Answer to Experimenting with Playing XI, Benching Virat & Rohit

On Monday, social media was abuzz with speculation over Kohli’s availability for the ODI series decider to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday when he wasn’t spotted in a video of the travelling team contingent to Trinidad. Social media was buzzing all through the day with claims that Kohli will not only miss the third ODI but also that he will return home before the end of the ODI series.

According to a report by IANS, a source with the team confirmed that Kohli will be available for the third ODI.

Ahead of the start of the ODI leg of the tour in Bridgetown, Barbados, Kohli was seen having conversations with newly appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar. India have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006.

Tuesday’s match will also be the first time the Brian Lara Stadium will be hosting a men’s ODI game after having hosted a men’s T20I game between these two teams last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)