India vs West Indies, 4 T20I: Lauderhill Weather Forecast And Central Broward Regional Park Pitch Report

After enduring two back-to-back defeats, Team India finally returned to winning ways in the third T20I against West Indies. They will need to continue the momentum in the next game in order to keep their hope alive in the five-match series, which remains 2-1 in West Indies’ favour. India will be in a must-win situation when they take the field for the fourth T20I, scheduled to be held on August 12. The 20-over clash will be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The previous three games of the series turned out to be a low-scoring affair where bowlers mostly dominated the proceedings.

In the third T20I, West Indies batted first and could produce 159 runs in 20 overs. Though it seems an easy target for India, their opening pair returned early to the pavilion. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma began the rescue operation. With an 87-run partnership, the duo brought the visitors back to the contest. Captain Hardik Pandya finally sailed India across the victory line when he smashed a massive six over off Rovman Powell in the penultimate delivery of the 18th over.

Pitch Report:

Unlike most of the venues in the West Indies, the wicket at the Central Broward Regional Park will come in handy for batters.

The last time when India played a T20I game here in 2022, the visiting side posted a mammoth 188 runs in the first innings. In response, the Caribbean unit could only reach 100 runs. Despite being batting-friendly, spinners are expected to enjoy bowling, while fast bowlers can get some purchases with the new ball.

Weather Report:

The weather in Lauderhill is expected to remain mostly cloudy on August 12. There is also a 40 per cent possibility of precipitation. But the second T20I between India and West Indies is not expected to see any interruptions due to bad weather. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 72-84 per cent. The wind speed will be around 15-19 km/h during the 20-over face-off.

India vs West Indies Fourth T20I Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas