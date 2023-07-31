India vs West Indies, Third ODI: Tarouba Weather Forecast And Brian Lara Cricket Academy Pitch Report

Coming off a 6-wicket defeat in the second game, Team India will look to bounce back when they take on West Indies for the final and deciding ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 1. After securing a comfortable win in the first ODI, India could bag the series by winning the following fixture. A composed batting performance from the hosts didn’t let it happen. Coming to chase an achievable target of 182 runs, captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty shone with the bat for West Indies. Hope remained unbeaten at 63 runs, while Carty registered 48 off 65 balls. Opener Kyle Mayers also made a notable contribution, scoring a quickfire 36.

India made some modifications to the playing eleven in the second ODI. Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were sidelined as head coach Rahul Dravid opted to give a chance to the youngsters. Hardik Pandya was chosen as the captain of the side. Alongside Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill opened the innings, while Sanju Samson came to bat at No 3. All-rounder Axar Patel also found a place in the team but failed to produce anything significant.

Pitch Report:

Similar to the previous games, bowlers are expected to dominate the third ODI as the pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will be slow and tricky. Considering the nature of the surface, both teams will play with more spinners. Fast bowlers can fetch some scalps when the ball is new. But in the death overs, only slower deliveries will work. The boundaries of this ground are quite short. So batters will have no problem in scoring runs if they can settle at the crease.

Weather Report:

The weather in Tarouba is expected to be partly cloudy on August 1. But there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the third ODI match between India and West Indies. The wind speed will be around 10-15 km/h during the 50-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 70-90 percent.

India vs West Indies Third ODI Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales