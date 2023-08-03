India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For 1st T20I: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

After dominating the Tests and ODI contests, India is set to face West Indies in the first T20I on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium. The Windies have only secured a single win against the Men in Blue in the second ODI of the international tour. They would be desperate to pick up the T20I series to save themselves from a clean-sweep humiliation.

India defeated the West Indies in the opening Test of the series, beating the Caribbean side by an innings and 141 runs. The second Test resulted in a draw as the match could not be completed due to rain. India picked up the ODI series 2-1 against the Windies by emerging victorious in the first and third matches. Despite the win, India faced intense scrutiny for experimenting with their batting order.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all scored centuries in the international series so far. The fans still weren’t happy as Kohli missed out on the chance to bat on two ODI occasions due to India’s unnecessary batting-order shake-up.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

India are heading into Thursday’s game as the favourites. The Men in Blue have simply proven to be the better team in the international series so far.

Ahead of Saturday’s 1st T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will occur on August 3, Thursday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India vs West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and West Indies begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 8:00 PM IST on August 3, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live streaming?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of India and West Indies For the 1st T20I?

India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd