Team India Win Toss and Opt to Bat First Against West Indies in 5th T20I

India won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in their series decider in Florida on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I.

The fifth and final encounter between India and the Windies will decide the fate of the tournament as the series is tied at 2-2.

India levelled the series in the fourth game of the series with a thumping 9-wicket win over the Windies as Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a half-century each en route to a resounding win.

WI batted first in the game in Florida on Saturday and managed to make 178 runs for the loss of 8 wickets as Shimron Hetmyer’s 61 runs off 39 deliveries propelled the Windies’ innings.

The big-hitting West Indies player also had a helping hand from teammate Shai Hope, who notched up 45 runs off just 29 balls at a crucial time to steady their innings while wickets were tumbling in a quick manner.

Jaiswal top-scored for the men in blue with an unbeaten 84-run knock, while Gill made 77 runs to lead the Indian team to a comfortable win.

The West Indies side won the first two games of the T20I series leaving India a long way to crawl back, but the visiting men in blue obliged and cut the arrears with a 7-wicket win in the third T20I game to half the series arrears.

Suryakumar Yadav was the hero on the day as he stood tall with his blistering 83-run innings in which he smashed the Windies’ bowling attack around the park in India’s successful chase of the 160-run target set by the home side thanks to Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 40 and Shai Hope’s 42 runs stand.

Young Indian batsman Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 49 runs knock helped the team sail over the required run mark and he will be eyeing yet another good performance in the series decider.

The Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Hardik Panrya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepard, Akheel Hossain, Alzzari Joseph.