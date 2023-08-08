'Please Make Ahmedabad Pitch': Fans Disappointed as Shubman Gill's Lean Patch Continues Against WI

Indian opener Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for 6 runs off just 11 deliveries in the third T20I between India and West Indies in Guyana.

India were given the target of 16 runs to win the third T20I game in the Caribbean and sought a good opening stand from the youngster who has been incredibly impressive in the recent past.

However, he was dismissed cheaply once again in the series as he fell victim to Alzarri Joseph.

Fans online gave their verdict on the 23-year-old’s lean patch of form.

A post read, “Mental and Physical fatigue clearly showing on Shubhman Gill".

While another fan posted a tweet that read, “Shubman Gill since IPL 2023 has been a disaster, 8 failures in 10 innings".

Another post read, “Not long ago we thought Shubman Gill is the next Virat Kohli! But I must say the youngster has to work a lot yet to even come close to being called something like that!"

Fans pointed out the difference in his innings at the Ahmedabad Stadium, the home of his IPL side Gujarat Titans, and elsewhere.

One observer posted, “Story of Shubman Gill. #WIvsIND Jldi wps aao KL Rahul, We can’t tolerate it!"

Another user took a cheeky dig with a post that read, “My generational Talent missed his century by just 94 Runs. Please make Ahmedabad pitch everywhere in the world for Shubman Gill. I beg please.."

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the Indian innings following the wicket of the opener to restore order to the Indian batting unit.