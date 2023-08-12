'Shopping, Food Or People': Indian Cricketers Have Their Say About USA Ahead of 4th T20I Against West Indies

The action in the T20I series between India and West Indies has now shifted to the United States of America. The fourth T20I between the two teams is set to be played in Florida tonight. Ahead of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of the Indian squad’s arrival in Florida. In the video, the Indian cricketers were asked about what came to their mind when they heard USA.

“As the WIvIND T20I series action shifts to the USA starting today, We asked Team India members about the first thing that comes to their mind when they hear USA,” BCCI wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya was the first to answer the question, replying with “Dreams”. There were other interesting responses including Yuzvendra Chahal’s “GTA” comment and Shubman Gill’s reply of “Relatives”. Kuldeep Yadav said that he was a big Messi fan which led him to follow his idol to the United States.

As the #WIvIND T20I series action shifts to USA starting today ✈️We asked #TeamIndia members about the first thing that comes to their mind when they hear USA 🇺🇲 👇 pic.twitter.com/thzlCevY3T — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2023

India are currently trailing in their bilateral series against the West Indies 1-2. They conceded a four-run defeat in their opening game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell led their side’s batting front scoring more than 40 runs each. India were given a target of 150 which they failed to achieve despite a good showing from Tilak Varma who scored 39 runs in only 22 balls. India conceded a second straight defeat at the Providence Stadium off a brilliant chase led by Nicholas Pooran. He scored 67 runs in the game, belting six boundaries and four sixes. India got back to winning ways with a 7-wicket win in the third T20I of the series. It was Suryakumar Yadav who played a phenomenal innings, scoring 83 runs in 44 balls.

India will be hoping to bounce back against West Indies in the United States. They must be looking to build some winning momentum ahead of their campaign for the Asia Cup followed by the upcoming World Cup at home.