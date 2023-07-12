'Was His Teammate Once, All Looked up to Him': Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid Reminisce About Windies Tour Over a Decade Ago

Team India begin their tour of the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday as the men in blue look to get the new cycle of the World Test Championship underway on a positive note.

The cricket-mad nation will hope that head coach Rahul Dravid and batsman-par-excellence Virat Kohli can produce the goods away from home as the Caribbean series that comprises two Tests, three ODIs and a five-match T20I series kicks off.

Dravid and Kohli were part of the Test team that visited the islands back in the year 2011 when the pair were teammates playing on the same team. After over a decade and some alterations to their roles in that particular time frame see Dravid come back as the head coach of the side while Kohli has gone from being a young gun to a proven match-winner.

Ahead of the first Test, the duo reflected on their journey as they recollected fond memories of times past.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ - Team members2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ - Head Coach & Batter 12 years on Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli reminisce some special Dominica memories 😊#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/HRkBLS2Lam — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023

“When I came here back in 2011, it was very special for the island and the ground here," Dravid began.

“To come back here in a different capacity as a coach and to bring your team here, I think Virat was the only one who was there when we came here back in 2011," the head coach continued.

“I remember Virat, it was his first Test series with the Indian team. He was this young kid who had done really well in One Day cricket and was just finding his feet a little bit in Test cricket, but you could see there was some special there," the 50-year-old reminisced.

“You could see he was going to be around for a while. How long though, you can never say, so I think he can be very proud of his journey," Dravid added,

“I certainly never thought I’d come here as a coach 10 years later, but it is nice to have seen that journey, seen him grow from being a youngster to a senior player on the trip," he added.

It has been great for me to see that journey and I think of myself as someone who is a young coach who is starting out his journey as well. So I think the tables have turned a little bit," he joked.

Kohli also has a fond recollection of the tour over a decade ago and he reflected on the time the pair were teammates.

“When we went to the dressing room and practice, I remember my first series here as a Test player and this is the place where it all started, The Caribbean," Kohli said.

“It is amazing to be able to come back here 12 years later having played more than 100 Test matches. I would never have imagined anything like this," the 34-year-old said.

Kohli lauded Dravid’s humility and expressed how ‘The Wall’ was an inspiration for young players on the tour during their formative stages as cricketers.

“I think his comment about him being a youngster in his coaching career is a humble one because he has been coaching for a long period of time now," Kohli said.

“I was his teammate at one point and he was this senior established Test player who we all looked up to," he continued.

Kohli opened up on his chat with Dravid ahead of the Test opener and expressed how grateful and blessed he counts himself to be to have been associated with the Indian team for as long as he has.

“It is quite amazing, I told Rahul Bhai as well yesterday, ‘I’m sure you would have never imagined that 12 years later we would come back to the same ground and you’d be the head coach and I would have played over a 100 games’. No one would have guessed that," Kohli revealed.

“So I’m just blessed that we are the only two members from the last trip still here in different capacities but, it is like life has come a full circle and the journeys have been quite amazing," the brilliant batsman concluded.