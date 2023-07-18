India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction For 2nd ODI India tour of Bangladesh: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND-W vs BAN-W

India and Bangladesh Women’s teams will be locking horns in the 2nd ODI of the series on July 19 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. India had a disappointing loss in the first ODI after they were unable to chase a small target of 153. The team was bowled out for 112 runs in 36 overs. The only positive for India was the fiery spell produced by Amanjot Kaur who took 4 wickets giving away just 31 runs.

The biggest concern for India is their batting order which has not been consistent and faced the same troubles in the T20I series.

Bangladesh on the other hand, has got back to winning ways and has racked up two consecutive victories winning the last T20I and the first ODI. They will look to win the next ODI to capture the series before the 3rdand final ODI. Marufa Akter had an incredible performance for the home side who replied to Amnjot’s 4-fer by taking 4 scalps of her own dismissing both Indian openers in the process.

The home side will start the game as favourites after their victory over the visitors but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can make a comeback and cannot be underestimated

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Date-July 19, 2023

Time- 09:30 AM IST

Venue- Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Murshida Khatun, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Amanjot Kaur

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

India Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads:

Bangladesh Women Squad: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Disha Biswas

India Women Squad: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry