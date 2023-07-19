India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Streaming For 2nd ODI: How to Watch IND W vs BAN W Coverage on TV And Online

Indian Women’s Team will clash against Bangladesh in the second ODI of their international series. India managed to bag the T20I series 2-1 over the hosts. After losing two straight games, Bangladesh showed some signs of life as they managed to pick up the victory in the third game.

The 2nd ODI International game shall be hosted by the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on July 19. It seems like the Women in Green are back with a vengeance as they picked up a win against India in the opening game of the series.

India conceded a 40-run defeat against Bangladesh in the first international ODI of the series. Bangladesh were able to score a total of 152 runs off a good batting performance of 39 runs from Nigar Sultana. The score was impressive by no means but was enough for the Bangladeshi bowlers to steal the show in the second half of the game. A combined seven-wicket haul from Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan curbed the Women in Blue as the entire team was dismissed at the score of 113 runs.

India have a better track record against the Bangladeshis if their competitive history is to be considered. However, judging by recent results both teams are equal favourites heading into Wednesday’s ODI clash. India would surely be looking to bounce back with a win to have a say in the ODI series.

Ahead of Thursday’s 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will occur on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will start at 9:00 AM IST on July 19 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI match live streaming?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India Women and Bangladesh Women For the 2nd ODI?

India Women Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk), Yashika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akyer Meghla, Sultana Khatun