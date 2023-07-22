CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 Live Score, 3rd ODI: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque in Steady Start

IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 Live Score, 3rd ODI: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque in Steady Start

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE: Check here the live score and commentary from the 3rd and final ODI between India and Bangladesh.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 09:25 IST

New Delhi, India

ind-w vs ban-w, india vs bangladesh live score, ind-w vs ban- 2023
Check here IND-W vs BAN-W live score from 3rd ODI. (AFP Photo)

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, India would expect a better show from its top order when it takes on Bangladesh in the third and final women’s ODI here on Saturday.

Following a disastrous start, where the Indian women’s team crashed to its first-ever defeat to Bangladesh, the visitors levelled the series with a commanding 108-run win on Wednesday.

Come Saturday, the Indian team would not only aim to secure the three-match series but also address the grey areas and continue learning the nature of pitches, given that next year’s World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh.

Key Events
Jul 22, 2023 09:25 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI Live Score: A Steady Start from Bangladesh; Score 23/0 in 5 overs

After four quiet overs, Shamima Sultana breaks the shackles with two fours in three deliveries of Amanjot Kaur – the first cut through point and the second pulled to backward square leg region. Sultana is on 14 off 19, Fargana Hoque is on 8 off 11. Sharing the new ball with Kaur is Meghna Singh

Jul 22, 2023 09:04 IST

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Score: All Set for the Game

Shamima Sultana and Sobhana Mostary are the two Bangladesh batters. Right-arm pacer Amanjot Kaur will start the proceedings for India.

Jul 22, 2023 08:57 IST

BAN-W vs IND-W Live Score: BAN Playing XI

Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (captain/wk), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

Jul 22, 2023 08:56 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI Live Score: IND Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh

Jul 22, 2023 08:39 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live: Match Toss

Bangladesh women cricket team has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI of the series. The series is currently level at one-all after India’s comeback win in the 2nd ODI earlier this week.

Read more

In the series opener, India’s batting unit left a lot to be desired as the visitors were bundled out for 113. But in the second ODI, India put up an improved batting display with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues notching half-centuries.

However, the top order’s form continues to be a cause of concern.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana’s struggle from the T20 leg have continued in the 50-over format. She has managed to score just 47 runs in the two ODIs which is much less than the standards the Indian vice-captain has set for herself.

Fellow opener, Priya Punia, who replaced the big-hitting Shafali Verma in the ODI series, has failed to impress in her comeback. The 26-year-old has scores of 10 and 7 while wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia would also like to give a better account of herself.

On the bright side, Jemimah was back among runs, scoring a career-best 86 while skipper Harmanpreet has also looked in good nick.

But having gotten hurt on her hand, it is to be seen if the skipper is fully fit.

Harmanpreet was forced to leave the field briefly after getting hit on the left wrist at the non-striker’s end while completing a single during the second ODI.

She returned to bat but her stay in the middle lasted eight balls. She also did not take the field at the beginning of Bangladesh’s innings.

The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, were right on the mark with leggie Devika Vaidya and part-time spinner Jemimah, who had a career best 4/3, sharing seven wickets between them.

Bangladesh will also hope for a better effort from its batters. The hosts lost seven wickets in the space of 14 runs.

Fargana Hoque has been Bangladesh’s best batter, having scored 74 runs in the two innings while Nigar Sultana is the second best having manages a total of 42 runs across the two games.