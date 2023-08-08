CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Go Well my Man': Internet Wishes India's Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead of T20I Debut Against West Indies

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 21:23 IST

Guyana

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Twitter)

Indian batting sensation Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan and Ravi Bishnoi for the men in blue on the day in the third T20I of the series in the Caribbean.

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut against West Indies in the third T20I match against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to put West Indies to bat first as Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan and Ravi Bishnoi for the men in blue on the day.

Wishesh for the 21-year-old poured in on social media platforms as one fan wrote, “Go well man Yashasvi Jaiswal Make your T20I cricket debut memorable just like Test cricket."

Another post read, “Congratulations, Jaiswal! What an incredible success story. It’s a reminder that hard work always pays off. Well done!".

Another fan posted, “Great to see Yashasvi Jaiswal make his T20I debut. Best wishes on a great journey ahead".

One fan, who was excited to see the young opening pair of Jaiswal and Shubman Gill play together drew parallels between two of the brightest youngsters in world football, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

With RR starboy Jaiswal making his debut tonight, I guess it’s a dawn of a new era. Gill and Jaiswal both will be the torchbearers of Indian cricket and will lead the team to glory It’s like Haaland and Mbappe playing in the same team," the post read.

The third T20I will decide the winner of the series as both teams have notched up a win each in the two previous T20Is in the series.

first published:August 08, 2023, 21:23 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 21:23 IST